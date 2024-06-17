The Princess of Wales made her long-awaited first public appearance of the year at Trooping the Colour. Her Royal Highness joined her husband Prince William and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at King Charles’ birthday parade on June 15.

Prior to Trooping the Colour, Catherine’s last official appearance was back in December on Christmas Day. The following month, the Princess underwent major abdominal surgery, and in late February, she started a course of preventative chemotherapy. The day before Trooping the Colour, Catherine revealed in a personal message that she is “making good progress,” and that her “treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

The Princess also shared that she was looking forward to attending the King’s birthday parade with her family and that she hopes “to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

Scroll for every must-see photo of the Princess of Wales from her first official appearance of 2024...