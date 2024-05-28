What King Frederik gave his wife Queen Mary on his first birthday as sovereign

King Frederik of Denmark had a special gift for his wife Queen Mary in celebration of his 56th birthday. The Danish Royal House announced on May 26 that His Majesty had awarded Mary the Grand Commander’s Cross of the Order of the Dannebrog.

The Grand Commander is the highest degree of the Dannebrogorden, which is only awarded to “princely” (royal) individuals, per the Royal House. There are currently seven Grand Commanders of the Order of Dannebrogorden: King Frederik, Queen Mary, Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim, Princess Benedikte, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Norway’s King Harald V.

©Getty Images



Frederik awarded his wife with the Grand Commander’s Cross of the Order of the Dannebrog on his first birthday as King

Mary’s Grand Commander’s Cross was previously worn by her late father-in-law, Prince Henrik. The cross now features Frederik’s monogram. “After a careful restoration and re-encipherment,” Frederik presented it to Mary on the occasion of his birthday.

The Danish King turned 56 on May 26. Frederik celebrated his birthday surrounded by his family. The monarch appeared on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace with his mother Margrethe, wife Mary and their four kids, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

©Getty Images



Sunday marked Frederik’s first birthday as sovereign. He ascended the throne this past January following his mother Queen Margrethe’s abdication. “Today, the throne passes on. My hope is to become a gathering king of tomorrow. It is a task I have approached all my life,” Frederik said on his accession day.

“It is a responsibility I take on with respect, pride and great joy. It is a deed I will make an effort to carry through the trust I encounter,” the King continued. “I need all the support I can get. From my beloved wife, from my family, from you and from that which is greater than us. I face the future with the certainty that I am not alone.”