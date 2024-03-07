Find out what the Princess of Wales’ family member responded when asked ‘Where’s Kate?’

Gary Goldsmith is keeping his royal niece’s medical information private, but did reveal on Wednesday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother that the Princess of Wales is getting the best care in the world.

When asked by fellow contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, “Where’s Kate?”﻿ Gary replied, “So because she doesn’t want to talk about it, the last thing I’m gonna to do is... there’s the kind of code of etiquette. If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion.”

The Princess’ maternal uncle went on to reveal that he’s spoken to his sister Carole Middleton and that Catherine is “getting the best care in the world.”

“And all the family’s done is put the wagons around and look after family first before anything else,” Gary continued. “They put a statement out that just said, ‘[She’s] taking some time to recoup and we’ll see you in Easter.’”

©Getty Images



Gary Goldsmith is the Princess of Wales‘ maternal uncle

According to The Mirror, Ekin-Su told Gary, “I’ve heard mixed things about Kate and I don’t want to make a comment, but whatever it is, do you want her to come back?” to which he responded: “She’ll be back, of course she will.”

The Princess of Wales has been recovering from abdominal surgery, which she underwent in mid-January. In a statement informing the public of her surgery, Kensington Palace said that Her Royal Highness “hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

At the time, the palace noted that “based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.” The Princess of Wales was spotted being driven by her mother Carole on Monday. The outing marked the first time that Catherine had been seen since Dec. 25.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Princess brushed off social media speculation surrounding the royal, telling HOLA! USA: “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.” The spokesperson also reiterated that Catherine is “doing well.”