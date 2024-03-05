Has an engagement been confirmed for the Princess of Wales?

According to the British Army’s website, the Princess of Wales will be undertaking an engagement on June 8. Her Royal Highness is slated to review Trooping the Colour one week before the King’s birthday parade (Trooping the Colour).

“Trooping the Colour reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales is identical to Trooping the Colour reviewed by His Majesty The King, with the exception that some additional mounted officers ride when His Majesty The King is present,” the British Army’s website notes. “Taking part will be over 1400 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, including 400 musicians from the Massed Bands, all of whom will parade on Horse Guards for the second of two formal Reviews. Trooping the Colour reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales also includes 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards who will line the processional route along The Mall.”

©WireImage



The soldiers will be inspected by the Princess of Wales, who was appointed Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022. While the army appeared to confirm Catherine’s appearance, The Telegraph reported on March 5 that Kensington Palace was not consulted ahead of the announcement and has not yet confirmed Her Royal Highness’ attendance.

Per The Telegraph, “While plans are in place for the Princess to attend, sources said the palace would make the official announcement as and when a final decision is made.”

The Princess of Wales has been recovering from abdominal surgery, which she underwent in mid-January. Following her surgery, the palace said that “based on the current medical advice,” the Princess “is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Catherine was spotted being driven by her mother Carole Middleton on March 4, marking the first time that the Princess has been seen since her surgery. Prior to Monday, Her Royal Highness’ last public appearance was on Christmas Day. A spokesperson for the Princess of Wales brushed off social media speculation surrounding Catherine last week, telling HOLA! USA: “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.” The spokesperson also reiterated that the Princess is “doing well.”