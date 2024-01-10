Why Meghan Markle did not participate in the ‘Suits’ reunion at the Golden Globes

Meghan Markle was noticeably missing from the Suits reunion at the 81st annual Golden Globes. As it turns, the Duchess of Sussex turned down the opportunity to reunite with her former co-stars, Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres, on Sunday, according to Page Six.

“We asked the duchess, but we were told that, unfortunately, she had a previous commitment,” a Globes insider told Page Six.

Meghan’s former co-stars hit the stage at the awards show on Jan. 7 to present the award for best drama series. Ahead of the ceremony, Gina spoke on the red carpet with Variety’s Marc Malkin about the Suits group chat and Meghan.

©Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images



Four ‘Suits’ alums reunited at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7

On the red carpet, Gina told Variety’s Marc Malkin that the Suits “text thread” was “insane right now.” Asked who texted Meghan, telling her to come to the Globes, Gina replied: “We don’t have her number.”

“We just don’t,” the actress added. “She’ll see. She’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

Deadline reported in October that Suits had broken Nielsen’s all-time overall streaming record. ﻿Meghan, who played Rachel Zane on the legal drama for seven seasons, told Variety’s Angelique Jackson in November that she had “no idea” why the series had become a phenomenon again.

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit,” the Duchess said. “But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”