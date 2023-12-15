Queen to kick off the New Year with an exciting launch

Queen Camilla is hitting the airwaves! Her Majesty’s official charity, The Queen’s Reading Room, is launching a podcast, aptly titled The Queen’s Reading Room Podcast. King Charles III’s wife, 76, will be featured on the book podcast, which will be dedicated to promoting the joy of reading. It is set to launch on Monday, Jan. 8, and will be available weekly.

The Queen’s Reading Room will launch its book podcast on Jan. 8, 2024

According to a press release, “The Queen’s Reading Room Podcast will create a space where book lovers - and those who wish to connect more with books - can hear straight from the mouths of literary heroes.”

Every week, authors along with stars of the stage and screen will invite listeners inside their own reading rooms to share books they can’t live without.

CEO of The Queen’s Reading Room and podcast host Vicki Perrin said: “There is nothing quite like a brilliant book recommendation from a friend; but it’s even better when that person is one of your favourite authors or most admired persons.”

“I hope that this podcast will inspire listeners to new literary adventures and help those wishing to love books a little more, find the books which set their imaginations alight,” Vicki added.

Camilla launched her book club, “The Reading Room,” on Instagram back in January of 2021. The project was relaunched as the charity “The Queen’s Reading Room” this past February by the Queen.