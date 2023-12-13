Queen Maxima looks regal in ruby tiara and gown at state banquet

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands’ latest tiara appearance was perfect for the holiday season. The royal mom of three stunned at a state banquet on Tuesday wearing the Mellerio Ruby Parure tiara, which complemented her merlot-colored gown.

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander hosted the state banquet on Dec. 12

Maxima’s winter dress from Costarellos features guipure lace trims and a scalloped high neckline. The Dutch Queen styled her hair up in an elegant updo, which showed off her dazzling ruby and diamond earrings.

The Dutch Queen dazzled wearing the Mellerio Ruby Parure tiara

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima hosted the state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on Dec. 12 in honor of President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and his wife First Lady Kim Keon-hee’s state visit to the Netherlands.

In a speech at the banquet, King Willem-Alexander said, “In an unstable world we need to hold on to each other and help each other. I am thankful that your visit is reinforcing the special bond between our countries.”

Maxima wore a gown by Costarellos for the occasion

According to the Dutch Royal House, “This is the first state visit to the Netherlands by a president of the Republic of Korea since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1961.” The visit is said to provide “an opportunity to further expand” the Netherlands and the Republic of Korea’s “successful trade ties and to deepen their cooperation.”