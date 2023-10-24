Crown Princess Mary heads to the US week after family celebration

Crown Princess Mary is in the states! The Danish royal kicked off a visit to New York on Oct. 23 at a﻿ reception at the Danish UN Mission, where she delivered a speech emphasizing Denmark’s championing role in “The Coalition on Addressing Sea-Level Rise & Existential Threats.”

Mary looked sophisticated at the reception on Monday evening wearing a black floral midi dress from ba&sh (via UFO No More) that featured a square neckline and mid-length sleeves.

The Crown Princess’ visit to New York continued on Tuesday. The royal was set to partake in meetings “in connection with UN Day and with a view to supporting Denmark’s candidacy for the UN Security Council 2025-2026.” The mom of four’s program for Oct. 24 also included a speech “for a roundtable discussion on the future of multilateralism in connection with UN Day arranged by Singapore and the International Peace Institute,” as well as a meeting with the executive director of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr. Natalia Kanem, to discuss women’s and girls’ rights.

Following her visit to New York, the Crown Princess will travel to North Carolina to take part in the 2023 World Anti-Bullying Forum in Raleigh. On Oct. 25, Crown Princess Mary will deliver the conference’s opening speech. Bullying and well-being are among the areas of focus for the royal’s namesake foundation.

The Crown Princess’ trip to the states comes a week after her eldest son Prince Christian celebrated his 18th birthday. Mary’s mother-in-law Queen Margrethe II hosted a gala dinner in honor of Christian, who is second in line to the Danish throne, on Oct. 15 at Christiansborg Palace. Members of the Danish royal family, along with foreign royals, including Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and Princess Estelle of Sweden, attended the celebration in Copenhagen.