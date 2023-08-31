Princess Diana’s brother pays tribute to late sister on anniversary of her death

Charles Spencer honored his sister Princess Diana on the 26th anniversary of her death. Prince William and Prince Harry’s maternal uncle shared a tribute to the late royal on his X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts on Thursday.

Charles simply posted a sweet photo from his and Diana’s childhood with no caption. The siblings were photographed standing next to each other with Diana placing one hand on her younger brother’s shoulder.

Thursday marked 26 years since Diana passed away. The Princess was 36 years old when she died on Aug. 31, 1997 following a car accident in Paris, France. The royal, who was born Diana Frances Spencer, was laid to rest on an island in the center of a lake at Althorp, which has been the Spencer family’s stately home since 1508.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry recalled visiting his mother’s grave with his wife Meghan Markle for the 25th anniversary of Diana’s passing in 2022. “No visit to this place was ever easy, but this one… Twenty-fifth anniversary,” the Duke of Sussex wrote in the book. “And Meg’s first time. At long last I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum.”

“We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave. Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity,” Harry continued. “Feeling that Meg might also want a moment, I went around the hedge, scanned the pond. When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone. I asked, as we walked back to the boat, what she’d prayed for. Clarity, she said. And guidance.”