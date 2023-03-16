Find out what Prince William says mom Princess Diana would be ‘disappointed’ by

Prince William made an appearance in a homelessness appeal for this year’s Red Nose Day. The Prince of Wales helped shine a light on homelessness in the film, admitting that his late mother, Princess Diana, would be disappointed by the lack of progress made to tackle the issue.

“My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I’m really glad she did,” William says in the film. “I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it.”

The film will be shown on Friday, March 17, during the Red Nose Day night of TV. William is patron of The Passage Charity and Centrepoint, which is a homeless charity for young people. Comic Relief shared a teaser of the Prince of Wales speaking with Groundswell Listen Up! reporters Miles and Nawshin, who have experienced homelessness.

“I’m here really kind of to learn a bit more from you both, to hear a bit more about your lived experience of homelessness,” William told them in the teaser.

Groundswell is supported by Comic Relief, which has supported homelessness projects since 1988. The Prince of Wales was a special guest on the organization’s podcast that gives “a voice to people who experience homelessness. “

William spoke with two Groundswell volunteers in the film

Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief, said in a statement: “We believe those who are closest to the issues have the best solutions and we’re proud to be supporting Groundswell’s important work to enable people facing such difficulties to not only be heard but be part of finding new ways to tackle homelessness. Our huge thanks go to Prince William, Nawshin and Miles for helping to raise awareness of this worsening issue and raise much needed funds at such a crucial time.”