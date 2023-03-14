British royals celebrate Oscar winner

The British royal family’s official Twitter account congratulated one of Sunday’s Oscar winners. The day after the 95th annual Academy Awards, the account celebrated Charlie Mackesy’s win. The British author and Matthew Freud took home the award for best short film (animated) for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

🎉 He won! Huge congratulations to Charlie, who has been a big supporter of📕@queensreadroom since its inception. https://t.co/Jbeq95azFP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 13, 2023

The Apple Original Film is based on Charlie’s book of the same name. On Monday, the royal family’s Twitter account tweeted, “🎉 He won! Huge congratulations to Charlie, who has been a big supporter of📕@queensreadroom since its inception.”

The Queen’s Reading Room, which was officially introduced by Clarence House in 2021, began with The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. Queen Consort Camilla has described the book as “warm, funny, profoundly moving and beautifully illustrated,” adding that the “charming book leaves you feeling better about the world.”

Charlie has previously appeared in a “special film” with the royal to discuss The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. During their conversation, Camilla told the author and illustrator, “I’ve got so many copies of it, with people saying ‘You must read this book.’ I could make a library of it!”

Following The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’s win at the 2023 Oscars, Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, said in a statement. “We are so proud of Charlie and the brilliant team who brought The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse to the screen and we sincerely thank the Academy for tonight’s recognition.”

Zack added, “This powerful story has deeply affected audiences around the world and has shown that no matter what age you are or where you live, it’s never too late to spread more compassion, empathy, and kindness in our daily lives. Congratulations to everyone involved, including our teams across the globe. We are all celebrating with you tonight.”

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is currently streaming on Apple TV+