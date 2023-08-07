Crown Princess Mary gets into Women’s World Cup spirit in new photo

Denmark and Australia faced off in the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday. While Crown Princess Mary was born Down Under in Hobart, Australia, she made it clear that she was rooting for Denmark in a new post shared by the Danish Royal House.

“We cheer from ‘Top Over’ and all the way ‘Down Under’, when the match against Australia starts at the World Cup,” the caption alongside the post reads (translated to English). “Come on Denmark ⚽️🇩🇰.”

The post, which was signed by The Crown Prince Couple, features a picture of one of the royal family’s dogs with a soccer ball and another of Mary sporting Danish flags on her cheeks, while her dog had one on its forehead.

“You can take the girl out of Australia but you can’t take Australia out of the girl 🇦🇺 ⚽️ ❤️,” one Instagram user commented on the post. Another wrote, “You must be torn - though I am sure wishing both teams the best! Aussie Aussie Aussie!”

In the end, Australia ended up defeating Denmark 2-0. Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s nephew Count Nikolai of Monpezat shared a photo from the game on Monday, tagging the Danish women’s national team.

©Instagram/Count Nikolai



Crown Princess Mary’s nephew Count Nikolai shared a photo from the game on Aug. 7

Nikolai recently moved to his aunt’s native Australia to study for a semester at the University of Technology Sydney. Ahead of his move, Prince Joachim’s eldest child told Numéro magazine, “The upcoming semester I will spend in Australia studying elective courses. It is an adventure I am stoked to begin and super excited to live abroad again. The choice fell on Australia because it is very foreign for a Dane like me.”

Nikolai added, “I have never been that far away and I believe seeing that corner of the world takes more than two weeks holiday, hence I want to try and move there.”