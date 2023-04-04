Princess Beatrice reunites with royal couple in the U.S.

A royal reunion took place in the Big Apple! Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden reunited with Princess Beatrice during their trip to New York City. A photo of the Swedish royal couple﻿ with King Charles III’s niece was shared on their Instagram Story. “It feels great to once again have a joint commitment with Princess Beatrice to highlight the power of Dyslexic Thinking,” Prinsparet wrote on the photo.

Both Beatrice and Carl Philip have dyslexia. The Swedish Prince and his wife attended the World Dyslexia Assembly on Monday at New York’s Lincoln Center. The first World Dyslexia Assembly was arranged last April at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. The 2022 event was organized by the Prinsparets Stiftelse in collaboration with the charity Made By Dyslexia, of which Princess Beatrice is an ambassador.

Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined Sofia and Carl Philip at the World Dyslexia Assembly in Sweden last year. In a speech at the time, Carl Philip said, “I am especially honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness, Princess Beatrice, to Sweden. Dear Princess Beatrice: your dedication to our joint cause is admirable, and your presence here today truly shows that there are no national borders to great initiatives for a better tomorrow.”

Having dyslexia himself, the Prince admitted that he knows “some of the challenges that children and young people with dyslexia have to face.” “But this is the thing: While I have had some struggles, I have been fortunate enough to receive proper help. To be met with knowledge and understanding. To be included. Unfortunately, not all children with dyslexia are that lucky,” he said. “That is why Princess Sofia and I launched our foundation, with the vision that all children and youth should have the opportunity to be themselves. We wish to do our part to contribute to an inclusive society; a society that supports the uniqueness of every individual.”

Carl Philip noted that the first World Dyslexia Assembly was “the first stop on a world tour of partners with a joint mission: to empower dyslexic thinking in every school and every workplace.” He added, “Today is a starting point for new conversations, new collaborations, and new solutions to support every child and youth in being themselves.”