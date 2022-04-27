Princess Beatrice and husband Edo meet up with Swedish royal couple

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, accompanied her to Sweden. The couple met with Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden on Wednesday ahead of the World Dyslexia Assembly.

A photo of the two couples, taken at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, was shared on Sofia and Carl Philip’s personal Instagram. “A special thank you to Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, a longtime activist for dyslexic minds, and to her husband Edoardo for joining us💛,” the Prince Couple wrote in the caption.

The Swedish Princess and British Princess wore long-sleeve printed dresses, while their respective husbands sported navy suits.﻿ Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter sat between her husband and Queen Silvia of Sweden during the event on April 27. Beatrice and Edo both have dyslexia like Prince Carl Philip.

Beatrice, who welcomed her first child in September 2021, has previously referred to her dyslexia as a “gift.” “If any child, any bonus son, or future babies that are on their way, are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to be able to tap into, to give them that extra support. I think it’s really important for every parent, that they feel they are not alone in this,” she told HELLO!’s guest editor Giovanna Fletcher last year.

“My husband’s also dyslexic so we’ll see whether we’re having this conversation in a couple of months’ time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift. And I think life is about the moments, it’s the challenges that make you,” Princess Beatrice continued. “Of course, I would never want there to be any difficult situations. But I feel like if we’re able to embrace some of the tools that we have from the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity and other organisations, then I feel very, very lucky that we can have this conversation.”

Prince William’s cousin also shared what inspired her to discuss her dyslexia. “I really want to change the narrative around the diagnosis,” she said. “Even referring to it as a diagnosis I feel does a disservice to the brilliance of some of the most fantastic minds that we have. And I think just shifting the narrative a little bit towards something that is positive, that is impactful, I think can really help everyone.”