Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice caught sharing a sweet moment: Watch

Members of Queen Elizabeth’s family came together to celebrate the life and work of their late family patriarch Prince Philip on Tuesday. The Service of Thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh delivered a sweet moment between two royal relatives inside of London’s Westminster Abbey. Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice were caught on camera exchanging smiles after the 33 year old spotted her six-year-old second cousin adorably staring at her.

Such a sweet moment between Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice, just look at them 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/lUq7uPe1cG — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) March 29, 2022

One royal watcher shared a video of the moment writing: “Such a sweet moment between Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice, just look at them.”

“Now THAT is adorable!,” a Twitter user reacted to the clip. Another tweeted, “So sweet. Love to see it.”

©Getty Images



Beatrice and Charlotte were caught sharing a sweet moment during the memorial service on March 29

Princess Charlotte attended the memorial service on March 29 with her big brother Prince George and their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The royal siblings, who coordinated in navy, sat sandwiched between their parents inside of the Abbey. Meanwhile, Beatrice, who sat in the row behind the Cambridges, was accompanied to the service by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

It was reported late last month that Princess Beatrice and her daughter Sienna, whom she welcomed last September, enjoyed an afternoon in Windsor with the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. According to the Daily Mail, it was the first time younger members of the monarch’s family had gathered to meet Her Majesty since her COVID-19 diagnosis.