Nearly one year after the passing of Prince Philip, members of the British royal family and royals from around the world—in addition to representatives from hundreds of charities and associations—gathered at London’s Westminster Abbey to celebrate the life and work of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The Service of Thanksgiving on March 29 gave thanks for the late Prince’s “dedication to his family, to the Nation and to the Commonwealth as both Consort to Queen and a working member of the Royal Family in his own right.” It also “recognised the importance of The Duke’s legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the Armed Forces.”

Although Prince Harry was absent from the service, Queen Elizabeth’s seven other grandchildren, as well as her four children and some of her great-grandchildren, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were in attendance. Scroll to see which foreign royals joined Queen Elizabeth at the service for her beloved husband...