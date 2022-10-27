Princess Charlene shares sweet photo of her twins: ‘Growing so fast’

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s twins are getting big! The royal mom of two recently shared a photo of her seven-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, dressed in what appears to be their school uniforms.

“Growing so fast ♥️♥️,” Charlene captioned the snapshot of Gabriella and Jacques smiling together.

“Princess looks like daddy and Prince looks like mommy,” one Instagram user commented (translated to English) on the post. Another wrote, “They [are] growing so fast and hair cuts growing fast 😍👍.”

Ahead of their return to school, Gabriella treated herself and her twin brother to haircuts. Charlene posted pictures of her daughter’s handiwork at the time writing: “Gabriella gave herself, and her brother a haircut !!! 🤦🏼‍♀️.” She added, “Looking forward to school on Monday …”

In September, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene accompanied their kids to their first day of the school year. The twins were pictured sweetly holding hands and standing with their parents in pictures shared by the Prince’s Palace of Monaco. Alongside the images, the palace wrote: “Back to school for Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.”