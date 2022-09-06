Princess Gabriella gave herself and her twin brother Prince Jacques haircuts

Princess Gabriella of Monaco has done it again! The seven-year-old royal gave her twin brother Prince Jacques a haircut days before they returned to school. Mom Princess Charlene took to her personal Instagram on Friday to share photos of her daughter’s handiwork.

“Gabriella gave herself, and her brother a haircut !!! 🤦🏼‍♀️,” Charlene wrote alongside the pictures.

“Looking forward to school on Monday …,” the mom of two added.

This isn’t the first time Gabriella has cut her own hair! In 2021, the little Princess gave herself bangs. “Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!!,” Charlene wrote alongside photos of her family in Africa, including pictures of her daughter’s DIY bangs.

©Eric Mathon, Princely Palace, Monaco



It looks like Jacques and Gabriella’s haircuts were fixed ahead of their outing in Monaco on Sept. 3

Prince Albert’s wife revealed in the caption at the time that she tried to correct her daughter’s hair. Charlene wrote, “Sorry my Bella I tried my best to fix it 🙈.”

Gabriella’s latest haircut, as well as her brother’s appeared to be fixed ahead of a family outing on Saturday, Sept. 3. Charlene, Albert, Gabriella and Jacques stepped out to attend the traditional “U Cavagnëtu” picnic in Monaco.