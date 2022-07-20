Princess Charlene and Prince Albert celebrate their twins’ achievement

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco have earned their “Seadventures Summer Camp” diplomas. The Prince’s Palace shared new photos of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s twins on July 15 along with a message that read: “Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella received their “Seadventures Summer Camp’ diploma this afternoon at the end of their week of training to discover sailing and raise awareness of the marine world organized by the Yacht Club of Monaco.”

The palace revealed that the week before, the seven-year-old twins took “part in an introductory course in diving and water rescue at the Monegasque sea academy, the blue school.”

Gabriella and Jacques showed off their medals in a sweet picture with their mom and dad. In another photo, Prince Albert was seen in the background proudly taking a photo of his kids as Gabriella was awarded a medal.

The twins’ mother is a former Olympic swimmer. Back when her children were babies, Charlene told MonacoBroadcast (via Insider), “The one thing that I would say that was the most important thing to me, as a mother, was to get them drownproofed. So they have learned the self-rescue method; that means they swim before they walk. They’ll be comfortable in any aquatic environment. So, that was the first step I took with them.” Teaching children how to swim and water safety education are two of The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s programs.