Princess Charlene attends gala in Monaco with Prince Albert

While Princess Charlene did not attend the 2022 Rose Ball earlier this month, she made a glamorous appearance at this year’s Red Cross Gala with her husband Prince Albert. The royal mom of two looked elegant wearing an icy blue Prada gown to the charity event in Monte-Carlo.

©Getty Images



Prince Albert and Princess Charlene attended the 73rd Monaco Red Cross Gala

Charlene, 44, accessorized her sleeveless dress with a butterfly necklace from Van Cleef & Arpels. The Princess and her husband, who is president of the Monaco Red Cross, smiled as they posed together for photos.

The royal couple was joined at the event by Princess Stephanie’s youngest daughter, Camille Gottlieb. The Prince 24-year-old niece wore a Red Valentino dress and her hair up to the 73rd Monaco Red Cross Gala. The Monegasque Red Cross was founded by Albert’s great-grandfather, Prince Louis II, in 1948.

©Getty Images



Camille joined her aunt and uncle at the event on July 18

Alicia Keys performed at the charity event, which was held at the Casino de Monte-Carlo, on July 18. Sharing a video of Alicia performing on her Instagram Story, Camille simply wrote, “Queen @aliciakeys.” The “Girl on Fire” singer performed for members of the British royal family last month during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Concert.