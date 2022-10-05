Princess Charlene joins celebs at Louis Vuitton fashion show

Princess Charlene of Monaco had a prime seat at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. The stylish royal sat in the front row at the Paris Fashion Week show dressed in a plaid blazer and white button-down top paired with black pants and booties.

Sharing a picture of herself in a car sporting sunglasses, Charlene wrote on her personal Instagram: “Good to be back in Paris again ! 🇫🇷 #pfw #akris #louisvuitton #lvss23.”

A number of famous faces were seated in the front row at the fashion show on Oct. 4. Jennifer Connelly, Cynthia Erivo, Janet Jackson, Alicia Vikander, Ana de Armas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were among stars in attendance.

Charlene stepped out in Paris over the weekend for another fashion show.Prince Albert’s wife attended the Akris spring 2023 show on Oct. 1. The Princess looked très chic wearing an Akris Spring/Summer 2023 navy wool gabardine mock neck tailored jacket featuring epaulettes teamed with high-rise pleated front pants for the outing.

The following day, Charlene posted a photo of herself chatting with Albert Kriemler, the fashion house’s creative director, writing: “Thank you Albert for a wonderful evening and congratulations on 100 years of perfection 💙 .”