Princess Charlene and Prince Albert’s twins return to school: See photos from their first day back!

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are back in school! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s twins returned to school on Monday.

The Prince’s Palace of Monaco shared pictures from the royal siblings’ first day back. “Back to school for Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella,” a message (translated to English) alongside the post reads.

The Monaco Tribune reported in September 2021 that the twins attended their first day of school at François d’Assise-Nicolas Barré. While Charlene was in Africa for her kids’ first day last year, she was on hand for their return this year.

The Princess and Prince Albert accompanied their seven-year-old son and daughter to school on Sept. 5. The royal siblings were pictured sweetly holding hands in photos shared by the palace.

Gabriella had a cute accessory for her first day of the school year. The little Princess wore a cat ears headband teamed with her school uniform, colorful bracelets and pink sequin Minnie Mouse-themed backpack. Meanwhile, Prince Jacques sported a Super Mario backpack.

The siblings’ return to school came days after Gabriella treated herself and her brother to haircuts. On Sept. 2, Princess Charlene shared photos of her daughter’s handiwork, writing: “Gabriella gave herself, and her brother a haircut !!! 🤦🏼‍♀️.” The mom of two added, “Looking forward to school on Monday …”