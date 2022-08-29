What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie brings his classmates

Meghan Markle’s profile for The Cut’s Fall Fashion issue has revealed new details about her and Prince Harry’s three-year-old son, Archie Harrison. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s eldest child is described as a “cheerful kid who brings a week’s worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates and enjoys playing a ‘roaring’ game at recess.”

While Archie has given his classmates fresh fruit, Meghan gifted interviewer Allison P. Davis a harvest basket filled with a “cornucopia of fruit and vegetables from their garden” as well as a “jar of jam from the Lili Bunny Garden + Larder” featuring a label she had made on Etsy.

Prince Harry shared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast last May that his son had already attended his first day of school. Ahead of his second birthday, Archie was photographed sporting a backpack and lunchbox while out in California with his mom in April 2021.

According to The Cut, Meghan remarked during her interview that “if Archie were in school in the U.K., she’d never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures.” She told The Cut, “Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.”

©Getty Images



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie turned 3 on May 6

Meghan and Harry, who stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020, are also parents to daughter Lilibet Diana. The couple welcomed their second child, who was named after Queen Elizabeth, on June 4 , 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to the UK with their son and daughter to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. The trip marked Lilibet’s first visit to the UK. During the trip, Meghan and Harry’s daughter celebrated her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage.