Meghan Markle shows off her growing baby bump while out with son Archie in California

Meghan Markle had her hands full while out in California this week. Page Six published photos of the pregnant Duchess of Sussex carrying her son Archie Harrison, who turns two on May 6, along with a space lunchbox. The former Suits actress’ growing baby bump was on full display during the mother-son outing.

Meghan Markle and Archie were spotted out in California

Meghan was dressed down wearing her DL1961’s Emma Skinny Maternity Jeans with a black tee, Cuyana anorak, Valentino Garavani pointed-toe mules and a face mask. Meanwhile, Archie, sporting a black beanie, wore a grey sweatshirt, jeans, sneakers and a polka dot backpack.

According to Page Six, the images were taken on Wednesday, the day after Prince Harry arrived back in California following Prince Philip’s funeral. The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK for the first time in over a year to attend his grandfather’s funeral service, while Meghan stayed behind in California. The Duchess, who is expecting her second child—a baby girl—this summer, was advised by her doctor not to travel.

Archie Harrison turns two on May 6, 2021

The Sussexes announced their exciting baby news back in February. During their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last month, the couple revealed the gender of their second child.

“It’s a girl,” Harry told Oprah. The proud dad gushed that it was “amazing” seeing the ultrasound. “Just grateful to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, I mean what more can you ask for?” the Duke said. “Now we’ve got our family. The four of us and our two dogs.”