What you might have missed from Prince Louis’ 3rd birthday photo

Prince Louisrolled into his third birthday with a new photo! The adorable portrait was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge before Louis’ first day of nursery school earlier this week. The Prince was photographed sitting on his red Frog Bike, but what you might not have noticed is that the bike does not have training wheels or pedals...that is because it is a balance bike.

©The Duchess of Cambridge



Prince Louis was pictured on his balance bike

According to the Frog Bikes website, “The Frog Balance Bike is effectively a toddler‘s bike without pedals and helps a child to develop the necessary balance to cycle. A great alternative to using training wheels.” The balance bikes come in three different sizes: tadpole mini ($210), tadpole ($215), and tadpole plus ($260).

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared the photo of Louis and his bike, which is currently out of stock, ahead of his third birthday (Friday, April 23). Alongside the image, a message read: “Three tomorrow! 🚲 Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis. 🎈.”

©Getty Images



The three-year-old Prince is attending the same nursery school that Princess Charlotte went to

The three-year-old Prince was all smiles posing on his bike, while sporting his backpack. Louis was sharply dressed for his first day of preschool wearing a navy sweater over a blue and white collared shirt teamed with shorts and sneakers.

Louis is attending the same nursery school—London’s Willcocks Nursery School—that his big sister Princess Charlotte previously attended. After it was revealed that the Cambridges’ daughter would be attending the preschool, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said (via HELLO!) that the Duke and Duchess “felt it was ideal as a first step for Princess Charlotte’s early education and they were impressed by the team that work there.”