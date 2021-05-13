Prince Harry reveals son Archie has already attended his first day of school

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s two-year-old son Archie Harrison has checked off a major milestone. The Duke of Sussex revealed on the latest episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that his son has already attended his first day of school. After the topic of paparazzi and Kristen Bell and Dax’s No Kids Policy was brought up, Harry said that an outlet “took pictures of my son being picked up from school on his first day.”

Prince Harry revealed on Dax Shepard’s podcast that his son Archie has already attended his first day of school

While the Duke didn’t reveal when his son’s first day of school was, Archie was photographed out in California last month sporting a backpack. The pregnant Duchess of Sussex was pictured carrying her son as well as his lunchbox. Page Six reported at the time that the images were taken the day after Prince Harry arrived back in the states following his trip to the UK for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

Archie’s older cousin Prince Louis recently attended his first day of preschool in London. In April, it was announced that Prince William and Kate’s youngest son had started nursery school ahead of his third birthday. Meghan and Harry’s little boy celebrated his second birthday last Thursday, May 6.

In honor of Archie’s birthday, the Duke and Duchess released a new photo of their son holding a balloon bouquet. Meghan and Harry also donated 200 beanies to the New Zealand registered charity I Got Your Back Pack.

“Archie’s Birthday gift to kids in NZ,” the charity wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Harry & Meghan, Duke & Duchess of Sussex, and of course, Archie for the generous donation of these 200 beanies to your friends on the other side of the world in NZ. @igotyourbackpacknz was very grateful for them and they will be sent in care packs to refuges around NZ to warm heads and hearts ❤️.”

“It also meant alot for our maker community to have something special to bring them together to enjoy connection and creativity whilst making them, and didn’t they do an incredible job!?” the caption continued. “Happy Birthday Archie🎈.”