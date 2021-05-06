Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate son Archie’s 2nd birthday with new photo

Happy birthday, Archie Harrison! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son turned two on Thursday, May 6. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their firstborn’s second birthday by advocating for vaccine equity on their Archewell website. Along with a message, the California-based couple shared a new adorable photo of Archie holding a balloon bouquet.

©Archewell.com



Meghan and Harry’s son turned 2 on May 6

“We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday. Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful,” Meghan and Harry said in their message.

“This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19. Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic. While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer,” the Duke and Duchess continued. “As of today, around 80 percent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries. While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start.”

Meghan and Harry, who are campaign chairs of VAX LIVE, noted that “we will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine.” “And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can—if you have the means to do so—to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places,” they added. “We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect. Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another.”

The Duke and Duchess celebrated their son’s first birthday last year with a video of Meghan reading to her little boy for Save The Children UK’s Save with Stories campaign. Archie received birthday wishes from members of his royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Thursday. Prince William and Kate marked their nephew’s second birthday with a post on Instagram that read: “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈🎂.”