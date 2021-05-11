Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s birthday gift revealed

Archie Harrison’s second birthday present was a gift to other children. The Sussexes donated 200 beanies to I Got Your Back Pack, a New Zealand registered charity. Make Give Live revealed the donation news on May 8 with a video of founder Claire Conza explaining how the beanies go into the packs.

“Archie’s Birthday gift to kids in NZ,” the post was captioned. “Thank you Harry & Meghan, Duke & Duchess of Sussex, and of course, Archie for the generous donation of these 200 beanies to your friends on the other side of the world in NZ. @igotyourbackpacknz was very grateful for them and they will be sent in care packs to refuges around NZ to warm heads and hearts ❤️.”

“It also meant alot for our maker community to have something special to bring them together to enjoy connection and creativity whilst making them, and didn’t they do an incredible job!?” the caption continued. “Happy Birthday Archie🎈.”

Meanwhile, I Got Your Back Pack wrote on their Instagram account, “Happy birthday Archie...We are so grateful your lovely parents decided to support our friends at @makegivelive , who kindly donated 200 gorgeous beanies on to our charity. These will these definitely warm some heads and hearts across NZ. Thank you so much to Claire the founder, and to all those incredibly talented knitters who make these beanies, seriously the talented in these is unbelievable. Make Give Live, is an incredible social enterprise warming hearts and heads around the world, connecting and also nurturing communities around the country through a focus on mental health and well-being. How amazing is that?”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son turned two on May 6. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Archie’s second birthday with a new photo of their little boy holding a balloon bouquet. The couple also invited the community to mark their son’s birthday by supporting vaccine equity.

©The Duke and Duchess of Sussex



“We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday. Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful,” Meghan and Harry said in a statement shared on their Archewell website.

The Duke and Duchess added, “We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect. Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another.”