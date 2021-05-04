Meghan Markle is releasing her first children’s book

Meghan Markle can add children’s book author to her resume. The Duchess of Sussex has penned her first children’s book, titled The Bench. The book featuring illustrations by Christian Robinson is “about the special bond between father and son—as seen through a mother’s eye,” and was inspired by Meghan’s husband Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison.

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan said in a statement. “That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life.”

“This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine,” she continued.

The Bench is scheduled to be released on June 8. According to the Sussexes’ Archewell website, the Duchess’ debut children’s book “captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family.”

©Getty Images



Meghan Markle’s children’s book was inspired by her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie

Harry became a father in 2019 with the birth of his and Meghan’s son Archie. The Duchess has called her husband the “most amazing dad.” Celebrating her husband’s first birthday as a father in 2019, the former actress said, “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!”

Meghan and Harry’s second child, a baby girl, is due this summer. “To have a boy and then a girl, I mean what more can you ask for?” the Duke told Oprah Winfrey earlier this year. “Now we’ve got our family. The four of us and our two dogs.”