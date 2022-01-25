Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
While some royals like Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo attended the Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2022 show, others like Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoyed doing charity work. One special moment this week was when The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cuddled with a puppy during a visit to a hospital in Lancashire and Kate revealed a detailed about the royal family’s dog .
Related:
Crown Princess Mary admits her royal wedding day was ‘very overwhelming’
Scroll below to see the top royal photos of this week.
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!