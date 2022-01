While some royals like Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo attended the Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2022 show, others like Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoyed doing charity work. One special moment this week was when The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cuddled with a puppy during a visit to a hospital in Lancashire and Kate revealed a detailed about the royal family’s dog .

Scroll below to see the top royal photos of this week.