Crown Princess Mary admits her royal wedding day was ‘very overwhelming’

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark reflected on her royal wedding and a piece of advice she received beforehand in the upcoming book Mary H.K.H. The Danish royal, who married Queen Margrethe II’s eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, in 2004, admitted that her wedding day was “very overwhelming.”

The Crown Prince Couple tied the knot in 2004

“One piece of advice I got before my wedding, which I think most people get, was to enjoy it, take it all in and just be present. This was easier said than done. The day was very overwhelming,” Mary shared in the book, according to Royal Central.

“Adventurous, landmark and overwhelming. I had to say ‘yes’ both to the love of my life and to my new country,” she continued. “In addition, not only in front of our families and friends but also in front of the whole of Denmark.”

The book marking Crown Princess Mary’s 50th birthday will be released on Jan. 31

Mary H.K.H., which is described as a “modern photo adventure,” is set to be released on Jan. 31—ahead of the Crown Princess’ milestone 50th birthday. Exclusive photos from Mary and Frederik’s royal wedding are one of the highlights of the book, per the publishing house, Politikens Forlag.

Pictures that best tell the story of the royal’s “transformation from the Australian businesswoman Mary Donaldson to HRH Crown Princess of Denmark” were selected for Mary H.K.H.