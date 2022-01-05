British royal family member to mark birthday this year with an exciting role

The Duchess of Cornwall is turning 75 this year. To mark her milestone birthday, Camilla will guest-edit the July 13 issue of Country Life. The magazine announced on Wednesday that Princes William and Harry’s stepmother is joining their “prestigious line-up of royal Guest Editors.”

“It is a great honour that The Duchess of Cornwall has agreed to guest-edit Country Life in July,” editor Mark Hedges said. “Her Royal Highness is a passionate countrywoman and we’re delighted that she follows her husband in presiding over this commemorative edition.”

The Duchess’ issue “will reflect her love of horses and dogs — she has two rescue Jack Russell terriers, Bluebell and Beth, and is patron of Battersea Cats and Dogs’ Home — together with her most cherished view, favourite recipe and her champions of the countryside,” per Country Life.

The souvenir edition will also celebrate the work of some of Camilla’s “90-plus patronages, from Barnardo’s to The Royal School of Needlework and The Royal Society of Literature.”

The Duchess’ husband, Prince Charles, has guest-edited the magazine twice before, and her son Tom Parker Bowles is a long- standing contributor to the magazine. “As a columnist for Country Life, I’m delighted my mother will be guest-editing a special issue,” Tom said. “But I’m rather hoping she won’t try to muck about with my copy!”