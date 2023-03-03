British royal couple to undertake two state visits sooner than you think

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s first state visit of the new reign has been announced. The royals are set to visit France and Germany later this month. The upcoming state visits will include engagements that highlight the importance of sustainability and community.

Their Majesties’ visit to France will commence on Sunday, March 26. During their trip, Charles and Camilla will spend time in Paris and Bordeaux.

The King and Queen Consort will be the guests of honor at a state banquet hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the Chateau de Versailles. Other highlights of their visit to France will include a ceremony of Remembrance and wreath laying at the Arc de Triomphe, as well as the opening of a new exhibition at the Musée d’Orsay and tour of an organic vineyard.

Following France, the King and Queen Consort will travel to Germany on March 29. In Germany, they will visit Berlin, Brandenburg and Hamburg. Charles and Camilla will be the guests of honor again at another state banquet hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender at Schloss Bellevue.

While in Germany, the King will meet with refugees who recently arrived from Ukraine and the Queen Consort will visit the Komische Oper in Berlin. The royal couple will also pay a visit to the St. Nikolai Memorial in Hamburg. The state visit will end with a celebratory reception with Hamburg residents and members of the local British community.

Charles and Camilla’s upcoming state visits will celebrate Britain’s relationship with France and Germany, and will mark their shared histories, culture and values, according to Buckingham Palace. The state visits “will also provide an opportunity to look [forward] and demonstrate the many ways the U.K. is working in partnership with France and Germany, whether that be to tackle climate change; respond to the conflict in Ukraine; seize trade and investment opportunities or share the best of our arts and culture.”

Charles and Camilla’s first state visit as King and Queen Consort is taking place less than two months before their coronation at London’s Westminster Abbey. The coronation ceremony is scheduled for May 6 ﻿.