British royal tests positive for COVID-19 again

Queen Consort Camilla has contracted COVID-19 for the second time. Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles III’s wife had tested positive for the virus.

“After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus,” the palace said in a statement. “With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.”

The palace announced on Feb. 13 that the Queen Consort tested positive for COVID-19

The Queen Consort visited the STORM Family Centre—which supports people affected by domestic violence and offers services to young and older people within the community—last Thursday (Feb. 9) to mark the charity’s 19th anniversary.

Camilla first tested positive for COVID-19 last February. Days after her husband tested positive for the second time, a Clarence House spokesperson said (via ITV), “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines.”

Weeks later, Camilla admitted, according to HELLO!, that she was struggling to “shake off” her battle with the virus. “It’s taken three weeks and still can’t get shot of it,” she reportedly said at an International Women’s Day event in March 2022. “Probably my voice might suddenly go and I might start coughing and spluttering.”