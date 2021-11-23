Meghan Markle reveals plans for Thanksgiving

Meghan Markledished on her upcoming Thanksgiving plans during her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Duchess of Sussex revealed to the host that she’ll be cooking come Turkey Day. “I love to cook. I love to cook. We’ll be home and just sort of relax and settle in,” she shared. “It’s our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice. It’ll be really nice.”

Prince Harry and Meghan moved into their home in Montecito last year after stepping away from royal duties. Thanksgiving this year will no doubt be extra special as it will be the Sussexes’ first Thanksgiving as a family of four. The Duke and Duchess welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, on June 4.

The royal mom of two has opened up in the past about her love for turkey. Sharing Thanksgiving recipes on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, Meghan once wrote, “I love a brined, stuffed and roasted turkey as much as anyone, but if you’re just cooking for two, maybe a smaller bird is more up your alley – and coupled with a beautiful side and a delicious dessert, you will be The King or Queen of happy bellies & full hearts.”

In Meghan’s family, Thanksgiving was also a time to give back. “Both my parents came from little, so they made a choice to give a lot – buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it, and performing quiet acts of grace – be it a hug, a smile, or a pat on the back to show ones in need that they would be alright,” the Duchess penned in another post.