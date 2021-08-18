Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law reveals this British royal family member is ‘very good at barbecues’

Like father, like son! It appears Prince Philip isn’t the only member of the British royal family who knew his way around a grill. Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex spoke about her husband Prince Edward’s bbq skills in a past interview with The Sunday Times.

“He is very good at barbecues, and the children love those,” Sophie said of Her Majesty’s youngest son, according to People magazine.

Sophie shares daughter Lady Louise Windsor and son James, Viscount Severn with Prince Edward. The royal mom of two noted that her husband “is very engaged as a father.” Sophie said, “He takes our son fishing, does a lot of riding with our daughter.”

©Getty Images



Prince Philip has been described as a ‘master of the barbecue’ by his grandson Prince Harry

Edward’s father, Prince Philip, passed away earlier this year on April 9. Following his death, Prince Harry released a statement remembering his “grandpa” as a “master of the barbecue.”Princess Eugenie also paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh with an Instagram post. ⁣⁣“I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy,” Eugenie wrote. “I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ “

Darren McGrady, former chef to the British royal family, revealed to Marie Claire in 2017 that Prince Philip “would cook out on the grill” at Balmoral. Darren recalled, “He’d come down to the kitchens and discuss what food we’d have: ‘Do we have any salmon that any of the family have caught? The queen’s been picking strawberries with Princess Margaret, let’s have those for dinner.’”