Prince Harry reveals grandfather Prince Philip was a ‘master of the barbecue’ and ‘cheeky right ‘til the end’

Days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harrypaid tribute to Prince Philip on their Archewell website, the Duke of Sussex released a personal statement about the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on April 9. “My grandfather was a man of service, honor and great humor. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next,” Harry said in a statement on Monday.

Prince Harry remembered his grandfather Prince Philip as a master of the barbecue

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end,” the Duke of Sussex continued. “He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’”

Harry went on to thank his “grandpa” for his service, “dedication to Granny,” and for always being himself. “You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world,” the Duke said. “Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK without his wife Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with her second child

Prince William’s brother, who now resides in California, has returned to the UK for his grandfather’s funeral. Harry reportedly arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport on Sunday. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! understands that the Duke is staying at Frogmore Cottage.

Harry made the trip across the pond sans his wife Meghan. It was confirmed on Saturday that the Duchess, who is pregnant with her second child, will not attend Prince Philip’s funeral. A royal spokesperson said (via People magazine), “The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending.”