Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to Prince Philip: ‘You will be greatly missed’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid tribute to Prince Philip following his death. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex updated their Archewell website on Friday to honor Queen Elizabeth’s husband. “IN LOVING MEMORY OF His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021,” the site reads. “THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE...YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED.”

©Archewell



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex updated their Archewell website to pay tribute to Prince Philip

Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at Windsor Castle. He was 99. Buckingham Palace announced the royal’s death with a statement that read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course,” the statement continued. “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

©Getty Images



Prince Philip passed away on April 9

While Meghan, who is pregnant with her second child, and Harry live across the pond in California, the Duke of Sussex revealed to TV host James Corden earlier this year that he has kept in touch with his grandparents via Zoom. He shared, “Both my grandparents do [know how to use Zoom]. We’ve zoomed a few times. They’ve seen Archie running around.”