Princess Eugenie pays tribute to her ‘Dearest Grandpa’ Prince Philip: ‘We all miss you’

Like her royal cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie has shared a touching tribute to her late grandfather Prince Philip. The new mom took to her personal Instagram account on Wednesday to pen the moving words alongside two throwback photo of her with the Duke of Edinburgh.

“Dearest Grandpa,⁣” she began. “We all miss you. ⁣You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.”

⁣⁣“I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy,” the Princess, 31, continued. “I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer. I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

Eugenie concluded, “Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. ⁣With all my love ⁣Eugenie.”

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter honored Prince Philip earlier this year with her newborn son August’s middle name. While the Duke of Edinburgh was in the hospital, Eugenie announced her baby boy’s name writing, “On his grandfather‘s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers.”

Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at Windsor Castle. On Sunday, Sophie, Countess of Wessex said that her father-in-law’s death was “peaceful.” “It was so gentle,” she shared (via ITV News). “It was just like someone took him by the hand and off he went. It was very, very peaceful and that’s all you want for somebody, isn’t it?”