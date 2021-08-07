Prince William and Kate share a new adorable photo of Charlotte

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared an adorable photo of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, holding a butterfly.

The photo was posted in order to encourage people to participate in the Big Butterfly Count, a scientific survey in the UK that helps researchers assess the health of the environment.

In the photo, Princess Charlotte looks focused and adorable, holding a Red Admiral butterfly while surrounded by lavender plants and flowers.

The caption explains the purpose of the photograph and why these beautiful and rare butterflies should be preserved and cared for and featured other images of butterflies.

“We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK. @savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully you can beat last year‘s total, @savebutterflies,” reads the post.

This year’s Big Butterfly Count runs from July 16th until August 8th. Butterflies are important pollinators and are currently under threat, with their numbers in the UK decreasing significantly since the ‘70s. Butterflies are quick to react to changes in their environment. Their decline is an indicator of other wildlife losses and trouble in the environment.

According to HOLA USA’s sister brand, HELLO!, Kate and William spent some time in the Cornish islands with their kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. The family decided to stay in the UK for their vacation due to COVID-19 preventions.

Currently, The Duchess of Cambridge is believed to be in charge of running and managing the couple’s social media presence, sharing adorable photos of their kids and family. She recently shared a photo of Prince George, who celebrated a birthday on July 22nd.