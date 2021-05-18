Queen Maxima’s special birthday gift from husband King Willem-Alexander revealed

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands received a special birthday gift from her husband King Willem-Alexander this year. In honor of the Dutch royal’s 50th birthday, the King granted his wife the Grand Cross of the Order of the House of Orange earlier this month.

A press release shared by the Dutch Royal House on Tuesday reads, “By Royal Order of 6 May 2021, His Majesty the King has granted Her Majesty Queen Máxima the Grand Cross of the House Order of Orange on the occasion of her fiftieth birthday and in appreciation of her many services to the House.”

©Getty Images



In honor of his wife’s 50th birthday, King Willem-Alexander granted Maxima the Grand Cross of the Order of the House of Orange

Queen Wilhelmina founded the House Order of Orange back in 1905. According to the Dutch Royal House, awarding the House Order is a “personal matter” for the Head of the House of Orange, who determines who is appointed to the House Order.

The decorations were presented to Maxima on her birthday Monday, May 17. On Sunday, three new photos of the Queen were released to mark her milestone birthday. King Willem-Alexander stepped behind the camera to snap the pictures, which were taken this month in the garden of Huis ten Bosch Palace.

©RVD - HM de Koning



Queen Maxima of the Netherlands turned 50 on May 17

Last week, the Dutch monarchs and their daughters Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, Princess Alexia, 15, and Princess Ariane, 14, attended a birthday concert for Maxima. Ahead of her birthday, the royal mom of three admitted that she was not concerned about turning 50. RTL Boulevard reported that Maxima said, “Get a little older every day.”