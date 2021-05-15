Prince Christian of Denmark celebrated his long-awaited confirmation on Saturday, May 15. After postponing the milestone event due to the pandemic, the 15-year-old royal made a dapper appearance alongside his royal family to mark the occasion. Though his head-turning parents Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and iconic grandmother Queen Margrethe were in attendance, it was the family’s furry friend that truly stole the show!

Scroll through the see all the best photos.