Queen Letizia celebrates Mother’s Day in Spain with Spanish Princesses and King Felipe

Sunday, May 2, was Mother’s Day in Spain. Queen Letizia celebrated the holiday with her husband King Felipe and their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. The royal family of four enjoyed a night at the theater. The monarchs and Spanish Princesses attended a performance of Benjamin Britten’s opera Peter Grimes at the Teatro Real in Madrid.

©GTres



The Spanish monarchs and Princesses attended a performance of ‘Peter Grimes’ on May 2

Leonor, 15, and her mother twinned wearing black leather jackets for the outing. The Queen sported her jacket over a pink blouse teamed with culotte pants. Unlike her mom, Leonor paired her jacket with a recycled dress, reportedly by BOSS, while Sofia opted for a white top, black bottoms and a coat, which appears to be the Springfield outerwear that her older sister has previously worn.

The King, Queen and Princesses were photographed donning face masks outside of the theater. The family outing came less than a week after Sofia’s birthday. Letizia and Felipe’s youngest daughter turned 14 on April 29.

©GTres



May 2 was Mother’s Day in Spain

Sofia and Leonor recently stepped out with their parents for a royal engagement. On April 22, the Princesses accompanied Letizia and Felipe to the launching ceremony of Submarine S-81 “Isaac Peral” at the Navantia shipyard in Cartagena, Spain. Leonor showed off her shorter hair during the family engagement. The future Queen will be leaving her younger sister and parents later this year when she moves to Wales to “study the International Baccalaureate program” at the UWC Atlantic College.