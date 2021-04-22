Queen Letizia’s daughter Princess Leonor shows off shorter hairstyle

Princess Leonor has a new look for spring! Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain’s eldest daughter showed off her new shorter hairstyle on Thursday, April 22, during an engagement with her family. The monarchs and the Spanish Princesses—Leonor and Infanta Sofia—presided over the launching ceremony of Submarine S-81 “Isaac Peral” at the Navantia shipyard in Cartagena, Spain.

©Getty Images



The Spanish royal family attended the launching ceremony of the new submarine ‘Isaac Peral’

Leonor looked stylish for the outing wearing a Zara dress and Adolfo Domínguez coat paired with red ballet flats. While her older sister recently cut her hair, Sofia was still sporting long locks on Thursday. The 13-year-old royal stepped out in a red dress by Sfera and black pointed toe flats. Meanwhile, Letizia recycled a grey A-line dress and styled her tresses into a sophisticated updo.

Leonor christened the submarine at the shipyard. The 15-year-old Princess cut the ribbon with the flag of Spain, releasing a bottle with red wine, which was selected and bottled by the Navy for the occasion. The submarine is the first of a series of four submarines that will enter service in the Spanish Navy in the coming years, per Casa Real.

©Getty Images



Princess Leonor‘s hair was longer in March during her first solo royal engagement (right)

Leonor’s hair was noticeably longer last month when she undertook her first solo royal engagement. In March, the future Queen of Spain, unaccompanied by her parents or younger sister, visited the headquarters of the Instituto Cervantes, where she deposited a copy of the Spanish Constitution and a copy of Don Quixote into the Caja de las Letras.

The Spanish Princess will be moving to Wales later this year. Leonor is set to “study the International Baccalaureate program” at the UWC Atlantic College, and will reside in one of the school’s boarding houses on campus.