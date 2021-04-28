If there is one person who knows how to bring a smile to the Duchess of Cambridge’s face, it’s her husband Prince William. “We both have a great, fun time together,” the Duke of Cambridge said of him and Kate Middleton while announcing their engagement in 2010. “We both have a very good sense of humor about things”—and that’s evident during their outings!

As they say, couples who laugh together, stay together. The Duke and Duchess, who will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on April 29, have been laughing and showing off their playful side for a decade as husband and wife.

Scroll for over 10 photos of William and Kate that are sure to bring a smile to your face...after all, smiles are contagious!