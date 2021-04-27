Before they were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton were students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. The college sweethearts, who met in 2001, dated for several years before their royal wedding in 2011. “We were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on,” Prince William said during their 2010 engagement interview. “We just spent more time with each other, had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realized we shared the same interests and just had a really good time.”

He added, “She’s got a really naughty sense of humor, which kind of helps me because I’ve got a very dirty sense of humor, so it was good fun. We had a really good laugh and then things happened.”

Meanwhile, recalling her first meeting with her future husband, Kate admitted, “I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you. But um, actually William wasn’t there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn’t there for Freshers Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other but we did become very close friends from quite early.”

The couple, now parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will celebrate a decade of marriage on April 29, 2021. Ahead of their tenth wedding anniversary, HOLA! USA has rounded up 10 photos of William and Kate from before they were married. Scroll to take a walk down memory lane...