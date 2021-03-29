James Middleton supports big sister Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton has a supportive brother! James Middleton publicly showed his support for his older sister’s photography project turned ﻿book, Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020. Kensington Palace shared a stunning new photo of the Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday, in addition to a message from the royal about Hold Still. James sweetly commented on the post: “❤️.”

Royal fans reacted to James’ comment writing, “Your sister is amazing. Great to see a sibling showing support. Genuine work and family.” Another added, “Love supportive siblings!!”

The gorgeous new image of Kate, taken by photographer Matt Porteous at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, accompanies the mom of three’s introduction in the upcoming book.

Alongside the newly released portrait on Instagram, a personal message from the Duchess reads: “When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers. But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal.”

Kate continued, “Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals’ stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic.”

The book will be available on May 7, marking one year since the Duchess and the National Portrait Gallery launched the Hold Still community photography project to create a collective portrait of the UK during the first lockdown.⁠⁠ The book will feature the final 100 Hold Still portraits that “provided a unique record” of experiences from the UK’s first lockdown. The net proceeds from the sale of the book will be split between the mental health charity Mind, and the National Portrait Gallery, which Kate is patron of.