Prince Harry spotted out for first time since Oprah interview

The Duke of Sussex was spotted out in public for the first time since his and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. The 36-year-old royal was riding solo - literally - on an electric bike near his neighborhood in Montecito, California. Of course, Prince Harry wasn’t actually alone, as pictures caught his security team surveying behind him. Princess Diana’s son donned a casual all-black fitness ensemble, with a vest, sweatshirt and matching pants. His accessories kept him incognito: dark shades, a baseball cap and, of course, a face mask.

Prince Harry on a bike ride in May of 2019

Harry frequently enjoys going on bike rides under the California sun. While he certainly has more freedom to do so, photographers still manage to find him. The spotting comes about two weeks after he and his Duchess were trending for their CBS tell all chat with the Queen of television on Sunday, March 7. They spoke their truth, pulling back the curtain behind life as a royal.

Apparently Harry has been in contact with his brother Prince Williamand father Prince Charles. However, Gayle King revealed this week that “no one in the royal family has talked” to Meghan. “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation,” she shared.

Buckingham Palace fashioned a statement on the situation, saying: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

