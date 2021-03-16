‘No one in the royal family has talked’ to Meghan Markle since Oprah interview, Gayle King says

Prince Harry has been in contact with Prince William and Prince Charles since his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. However as of the weekend, “no one in the royal family has talked” to Meghan Markle, Gayle King revealed Tuesday on CBS This Morning. The TV personality, who called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the weekend, confirmed that Harry has “talked to his brother,” as well as his father.

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation,” she shared. “And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still. No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time.”

Gayle, who attended Meghan’s 2019 baby shower in New York, added, “I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant. And until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry’s family.”

Gayle King revealed that conversations between Harry and his brother and father were not productive

Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah aired in the US on March 7 and in the UK on March 8. Days after the broadcast, Prince William told a reporter on March 11 that he had not yet spoken with Harry. The Duke of Cambridge said, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” Kate Middleton’s husband also defended the royal family saying, “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Buckingham Palace broke its silence on Meghan and Harry’s interview last Tuesday. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement issued on behalf of Queen Elizabeth read. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”