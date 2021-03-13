Adam Levineand Behati Prinsloo are Meghan MarkleandPrince Harry’s newest celebrity neighbors! The 41-year-old rocker and 32-year-old model purchased a stunning property in the exclusive Montecito area of California for about $22.7 million in March. They’re entering a star-studded fold of residents, which not only includes the Sussexes, but Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Oprah.

Scroll through to step inside the historic home, which boasts ocean views, countless amenities and four separate structures.